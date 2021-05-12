FEMA will assist Ector County residents to sign up for disaster relief funding

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s been almost three months since the massive winter storm in February, but still, damages remain.

On Saturday, FEMA specialists will be in town helping Ector County residents register for assistance from February’s winter storm.

At the Pals Gym in Odessa, FEMA disaster specialists will be holding a sign-up event to assist Ector County residents who were hit hard with property damages caused by the February snowstorm.

Odessa Fire Rescue said no one will be turned away if their property is uninsured.

“If you have pictures, most people took pictures back when that happened. If you have a picture, that will help because obviously now we are a few months past when that happens, so if you can have anything to document, a picture is going to help tremendously,” said White.

FEMA will require you to show the address of the damaged property, your social security card, and a current phone number.

If approved, FEMA will also release disaster funds immediately.

“If they get approved, the disaster funds can be sent directly to your bank account,” said White. Be sure when you arrive on scene, you provide enough information like your bank account type, your account number or your bank routing number. They’re going to want to know that information ahead of time, too, so bring that with you.”

This event will run from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. For those who are not able to make it out Saturday; you can click the link here.

Residents who plan on attending the event should enter through the south parking lot.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.