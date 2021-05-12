Advertisement

FEMA will assist Ector County residents to sign up for disaster relief funding

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s been almost three months since the massive winter storm in February, but still, damages remain.

On Saturday,  FEMA specialists will be in town helping Ector County residents register for assistance from February’s winter storm.

At the Pals Gym in Odessa, FEMA disaster specialists will be holding a sign-up event to assist Ector County residents who were hit hard with property damages caused by the February snowstorm.

Odessa Fire Rescue said no one will be turned away if their property is uninsured.

“If you have pictures, most people took pictures back when that happened. If you have a picture, that will help because obviously now we are a few months past when that happens, so if you can have anything to document, a picture is going to help tremendously,” said White.

FEMA will require you to show the address of the damaged property, your social security card, and a current phone number.

If approved, FEMA will also release disaster funds immediately.

“If they get approved, the disaster funds can be sent directly to your bank account,” said White. Be sure when you arrive on scene, you provide enough information like your bank account type, your account number or your bank routing number. They’re going to want to know that information ahead of time, too, so bring that with you.”

This event will run from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. For those who are not able to make it out Saturday; you can click the link here.

Residents who plan on attending the event should enter through the south parking lot.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19, Bryant Hilario, 17, and Christopher Solis, 18, have all been...
Two more arrests made in Big Spring murder investigation
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian hit and killed by truck in Andrews County
Ryann Phillips wearing her USA vest.
BREAKING BARRIERS: West Texas teen aims for Olympic future

Latest News

The veteran-owned and operated coffee shop invited local law enforcement and veterans to help...
Construction begins on Black Rifle Coffee Company’s Midland location
Midland Christian wins the TAPPS Division 1 State Championship
Midland Christian baseball wins state championship
The county got a new grapple truck designed to more easily move dumpsters to needed areas and...
Ector County welcomes new truck to battle illegal dumping
GRAPPLE TRUCK
3:11 Ministries Air Check
3:11 Ministries Air Check