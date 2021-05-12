Advertisement

Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses

President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By ALAN SUDERMAN
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday meant to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity defenses in response to a series of headline-grabbing hacking incidents that highlight how vulnerable the country’s public and private sectors are to high-tech spies and criminals operating from half a world away.

The order will require all federal agencies to use basic cybersecurity measures, like multi-factor authentication, and require new security standards for software makers that contract with the federal government. Officials are hoping to leverage the federal government’s massive spending power to improve security across all types of software.

The order comes as the administration has been grappling with its response to a massive breach by Russia of federal agencies and ransomware attacks on private corporations.

Hit by a cyberattack, the operator of a major U.S. fuel pipeline was forced to shut down service that is currently causing gas shortages throughout the Southeast. And the U.S. sanctioned the Kremlin last month for a hack of federal government agencies, known as the SolarWinds breach, that officials have linked to a Russian intelligence unit and characterized as an intelligence-gathering operation.

The order also creates a pilot program to develop a rating system, similar to how New York City requires restaurants to display letter grades that correspond to scores received from sanitary inspections, to show whether software was developed securely.

Biden’s order would also require IT service providers that contract with the federal government to share certain information about cyber breaches, an information-sharing program that officials say will improve the county’s cybersecurity as a whole.

The order also establishes a cybersecurity safety review board that’s tasked with studying major cyber incidents and coming up with concrete recommendations. It’s modeled after the National Transportation Safety Board. As a nod to how influential the private sector is in cybersecurity, the new board will be co-chaired by an official from the government and another from the private sector.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19, Bryant Hilario, 17, and Christopher Solis, 18, have all been...
Two more arrests made in Big Spring murder investigation
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies pedestrian hit and killed by truck in Andrews County
Ryann Phillips wearing her USA vest.
BREAKING BARRIERS: West Texas teen aims for Olympic future

Latest News

The name will be changed to Vandenberg Space Force Base during an afternoon ceremony on the...
Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been endorsed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney,...
House GOP elects Trump defender Elise Stefanik to No. 3 post
Rep. Elise Stefanik draws mixed reviews from constituents.
Voters mixed on Stefanik's rise
Arizona's slow-moving election audit continues.
Arizona Senate Republicans sign lease to continue vote audit
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., is one of the lawmakers trying to cast doubt on the violent nature of...
What insurrection? Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6