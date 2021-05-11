Midland County drug court celebrates graduating class

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County drug court celebrated its latest graduating class for Spring 2021.

The County adult felony drug, transitional treatment and DWI courts provide treatment programs for participants.

The primary goal of the program is to help individuals become sober and crime free.

The program also helps connect people to the community and keep participants accountable for their own sobriety.

Hear from one of the graduates in the video above.

