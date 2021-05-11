Landgraf’s bill to strengthen Monica’s Law passes out of Texas House

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Representative Brooks Landgraf’s bill to strengthen Monica’s Law passed out of the Texas House Tuesday, by a vote of 145-1.

Monica’s Law was named in honor of Monica Deming, an Odessa mother who was murdered by an abusive ex-boyfriend in 2015 with multiple protective orders issued against him.

Her murderer was able to hide his violent past by exploiting the information gap in the system, hiding his crimes by moving from Midland County to Ector County. Before the Texas Protective Order Registry went into place, protective orders issued in one county were unknown and inaccessible by law enforcement and courts in another county.

Monica’s Law closes the information gap that existed between the courts, law enforcement and the public as it relates to protective orders arising from incidents of domestic violence so that repeat offenders of domestic abuse will have their records accessible from county to county.

House Bill 2702 bolsters the protection the registry provides by amending the language to include protective orders issued under Chapter 7A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

House Bill 2702 also provides the process for vacated protective orders to be removed from the database. No statute currently provides for the removal of the record when the protective order is vacated by a court.

