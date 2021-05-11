Advertisement

Landgraf’s bill to strengthen Monica’s Law passes out of Texas House

Legislation to bolster the state’s online protective order registry passed out of the Texas House by a vote of 145 - 1
Monica's Law
Monica's Law(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Representative Brooks Landgraf’s bill to strengthen Monica’s Law passed out of the Texas House Tuesday, by a vote of 145-1.

Monica’s Law was named in honor of Monica Deming, an Odessa mother who was murdered by an abusive ex-boyfriend in 2015 with multiple protective orders issued against him.

Her murderer was able to hide his violent past by exploiting the information gap in the system, hiding his crimes by moving from Midland County to Ector County. Before the Texas Protective Order Registry went into place, protective orders issued in one county were unknown and inaccessible by law enforcement and courts in another county.

Monica’s Law closes the information gap that existed between the courts, law enforcement and the public as it relates to protective orders arising from incidents of domestic violence so that repeat offenders of domestic abuse will have their records accessible from county to county.

House Bill 2702 bolsters the protection the registry provides by amending the language to include protective orders issued under Chapter 7A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

House Bill 2702 also provides the process for vacated protective orders to be removed from the database. No statute currently provides for the removal of the record when the protective order is vacated by a court.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland police responded to a deadly auto-pedestrian crash along South Midkiff Road on Monday...
Police identify man killed in Midland auto-pedestrian accident
Police lights. (CBS 7 File Photo)
10-year-old Texas boy hit by car while out buying Mother’s Day gift
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.
6-year-old girl fatally shot at San Antonio car club meetup
Odessa police say these three suspects have stolen more than a dozen cell phones.
Odessa police searching for suspects accused of stealing $15,000 worth of cell phones

Latest News

Permian Basin Gives: Midland College Foundation
Permian Basin Gives: Midland College Foundation
Permian Basin Gives: Midland College Foundation
Permian Basin Gives: Early College High School at Midland College
Odessa police say these three suspects have stolen more than a dozen cell phones.
Odessa police searching for suspects accused of stealing $15,000 worth of cell phones
Former Midland Chief of Police Richard Czech.
Midland Police Department announces passing of former chief