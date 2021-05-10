Advertisement

Permian Basin Gives: Early College High School at Midland College

Early College High School at Midland College seeks donations for student scholarships
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early College High School is a partnership with Midland College and MISD, where students earn their high school diploma and associate’s degree in just four years.

It is free to attend ECHS, but only through the generosity of donors.

Each year, Early College High School accommodates approximately 500 students, the majority of whom are first generation to college and/or from low socioeconomic backgrounds.

To donate to Early College High School, tune into the Permian Basin Gives Telethon on May 18th.

