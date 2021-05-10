Advertisement

One person killed in car-pedestrian accident in Midland

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The Midland Police Department has confirmed that they are on the scene of a deadly car-pedestrian accident on Midkiff and Wall Street.

Officials say that one person has died as a result of this crash and say the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were given but we’re told that more information will be released later today.

Traffic is backed up in that area, find an alternative route if possible.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police working crash along Wadley Avenue
Sgt. Kendra Hinds and her two children pose for a photo.
Army mom surprises kids at school for Mother’s Day
Locals attended the event along with Mayor Patrick Payton, County Judge Terry Johnson and...
State and local leaders attend Celebration of Life rally in Midland

Latest News

Belmont Baptist Church men celebrated mothers by catering a special brunch just for them.
Belmont Baptist Church in Odessa holds special Mother’s Day Brunch
Belmont Baptist Church in Odessa holds special Mother’s Day Brunch
Belmont Baptist Church in Odessa holds special Mother’s Day Brunch
Thousands of people hit up the Ector County Coliseum this weekend for the 25th edition of...
Locals enjoy Fiesta West Texas as it comes to an end this weekend
Locals enjoy Fiesta West Texas as it comes to an end this weekend
Locals enjoy Fiesta West Texas as it comes to an end this weekend