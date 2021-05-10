One person killed in car-pedestrian accident in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The Midland Police Department has confirmed that they are on the scene of a deadly car-pedestrian accident on Midkiff and Wall Street.

Officials say that one person has died as a result of this crash and say the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were given but we’re told that more information will be released later today.

Traffic is backed up in that area, find an alternative route if possible.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.