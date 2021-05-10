Advertisement

Odessa police searching for suspects accused of stealing $15,000 worth of cell phones

Odessa police say these three suspects have stolen more than a dozen cell phones.
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are looking for three suspects they say are involved in a string of cell phone thefts.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the three suspects pictured above have stolen 13 cell phones and one watch worth approximately $15,000 in total from stores across the city.

The suspects have later pawned the devices.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Santana at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0006716.

