Midland Police Department announces passing of former chief

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is mourning the loss of former Chief of Police Richard Czech.

Chief Seth Herman shared the following on the department’s Facebook page:

“It is with great reverence that the Midland Police Department announces the passing of former Midland Chief of Police Richard Czech.

Chief Czech came to Midland in 1986 as agency lead after a long and distinguished career with the Tucson, Arizona Police Department. Originally from Michigan where he worked as a brick mason before joining the law enforcement ranks, Chief Czech presented a tough, no nonsense persona that served to affect much needed change and propel MPD into the modern age of policing. He served as Midland Police Chief for 10 years and retired in 1997.

During his tenure, he initiated many programs that continue to make the department a professional and respected law enforcement agency. Specific programs included National Accreditation, Citizen’s Police Academy, National Night Out, Mobile Substation, Physical Fitness Program, Civilianization of non-law enforcement areas, workload studies, and neighborhood surveys. Chief Czech was admired and respected because of his ethics, professionalism, and ability to serve the community.

Through innovative technology and the implementation of proactive policing methodologies, Chief Czech steered us into our current role as a leader within the law enforcement community.”

