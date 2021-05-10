Advertisement

Locals enjoy Fiesta West Texas as it comes to an end this weekend

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Fiesta West Texas, is the largest outdoor gathering in the Permian Basin since the state reopened.

Thousands of people hit up the Ector County Coliseum this weekend for the 25th edition of Fiesta West Texas, the first time the event has been held in two years.

“It’s been so long since we’ve been to a carnival into a public place that holds a bunch of people so it’s exciting,” said Ariene Mota, carnival goer.

After getting canceled last year, the carnival featured a slew of rides, a special sea lion show, and oversized fair food for families to enjoy.

For many families, it was the first time they were able to really enjoy themselves in over a year.

“Since the pandemic, we just wanted to come out and have a great time. We just wanted to come out and have a great time with our boys and the family for Mother’s Day, and just and just kind of let lose,” said Andrea Arcides, carnival goer.

Some guests told CBS7 News there was one ride people were anxious to try.

“These guys are scared of the fireball, so hey, one way to find out,” said Javier Carrasco, carnival goer.

Although Sunday marked the last day for Fiesta West Texas, those who missed out can look forward to the carnival returning around this time next year.

