Belmont Baptist Church in Odessa holds special Mother’s Day Brunch

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As many Mother’s Day events were held throughout the Permian Basin Sunday, one of the more unique events happened at Belmont Baptist Church in Odessa.

Belmont Baptist Church men celebrated mothers by catering a special brunch just for them.

The brunch event included not only a hot meal and desserts but also a small gift bag.

The church said it knows all our mothers do and sacrifice and this brunch is just a small token of that appreciation.

“We know that the love of a mom is precious, and that’s why we’re doing this today because we love our moms and grandmas—so we’re giving them a special day today so they can relax and enjoy it and have fun,” said Mike Navarrete, Deacon of Belmont Baptist Church.

But even when it’s not Mother’s Day, the church said it hopes to continue to show appreciation to mothers every day.

