Advertisement

6-year-old girl fatally shot at San Antonio car club meetup

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.
Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was fatally shot at a car club meetup in San Antonio.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.

The girl was struck by gunfire into the vehicle she was inside, and her mother also had a graze wound.

The child was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say they have detained a person for questioning but no arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
A Colorado Springs police officer goes to help a person who was in a different mobile home to...
Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police working crash along Wadley Avenue
Sgt. Kendra Hinds and her two children pose for a photo.
Army mom surprises kids at school for Mother’s Day
Locals attended the event along with Mayor Patrick Payton, County Judge Terry Johnson and...
State and local leaders attend Celebration of Life rally in Midland

Latest News

A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.
New White House panel aims to separate science, politics
Israeli police in riot gear clashed with Palestinians following evening prayers at at...
More than 300 Palestinians hurt in Jerusalem holy site clash; ; contention march route changed
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After pipeline cyberextortion attempt, gasoline ticks higher
FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Reversing Trump, US restores transgender health protections