10-year-old Texas boy hit by car while out buying Mother’s Day gift

LUFKIN, Texas (KOSA) - An East Texas boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car while out buying a gift for his mother.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, officers responded to an accident on Sunday morning involving a 10-year-old boy.

Police say the boy was crossing a road when he was side-swiped by a car. The driver told police that he didn’t see the boy until it was too late.

The boy told police that he had snuck out of his home to buy his mom a gift for Mother’s Day at Dollar General. He had purchased the gift, a card and a box of candy, and was on his way home when he was hit by the car.

He suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Please say a prayer for a speedy recovery for this thoughtful young man. We ask that you send some thoughts and prayers his mother’s way as well,” stated the Lufkin Police Department in a release.

