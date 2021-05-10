1 killed, suspect caught in shooting at U.S. customs office in Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central Florida, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

It happened Monday in an office park in south Orlando.

Police Lt. Diego Toruno says a man and a woman were entering the building when another man drove up and confronted them.

The suspect fired a weapon, striking the man who died at the scene. The woman managed to escape.

The suspect drove off but was later arrested.

Toruno says Orlando Police are trying to figure out how the three people might have been involved with each other.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: OPD is working a shooting at the 5400 block of S Semoran Blvd (USCIS Building). There is heavy police presence in the area between Semoran & Commander, north of Hoffner Ave. Media, use the plaza's parking lot near the Ana G Mendez campus. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/NZk8W8kffO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.