State and local leaders attend Celebration of Life rally in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -State and local leaders came out Saturday afternoon to show support for the Midland’s Celebration of Life rally.

Locals attended the event along with Mayor Patrick Payton, County Judge Terry Johnson and Republican Congressman August Pfluger.

The event proclaimed Saturday, May 8th, as a celebration of life to support the Pro-life Movement as well as activist Abby Johnson.

“Well, you know Texas is a pro-life state. We have a pro-life governor, we have a pro-life and lieutenant governor, we have a pro-life speaker of the house, we have an overwhelming number of pro-life legislators both the senate and the house feels good to know that it feels good to know we are still we are still a pro-life state. We will continue to be for many years to come,” said Johnson.

Johnson, who worked for Planned Parenthood for eight years, said her turning point was after having to assist with an abortion.

Congressman August Pfluger said it’s important to stand up for those who don’t have a voice.

“I’ve signed on to 10 pieces of legislation already, and we will continue to fight for the lives of the unborn,” said Pfluger.

But not everyone agrees. The Ector County Democratic Party said what Johnson and Pfluger advocate for doesn’t show the entire picture of what reproductive access and justice should look like.

“The advocacy that Abby Johnson has done since leaving Planned Parenthood just doesn’t align with reality with what that organization represents,” said Hannah Horick, Ector County Democratic Party Chair. “It does not align with the issue of choice and planned parenthood in the literal sense, and the issues of reproductive health of all people regardless of gender look like in the Permian Basin.”

This was Johnson’s last stop in Texas. She did say where her next appearance will be.

