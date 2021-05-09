Advertisement

Monarch Garden unveiled on Midland Health’s West Campus

The community garden will serve as a breeding area for Monarchs, as well as gardening plots residents can rent out.
The community garden will serve as a breeding area for Monarchs, as well as gardening plots residents can rent out.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Health worked in tandem with Keep Midland Beautiful to unveil its new Monarch and pollinator community garden this morning.

Residents and volunteers came out to Midland Health’s West Campus and planted over 60 native plants and milkweeds.

The community garden will serve as a breeding area for Monarchs, as well as gardening plots residents can rent out.

Tamara Pruessner with Keep Midland Beautiful, is thankful for the grants from native plant society of Texas and the monarch watch that helped fund the garden.

“It is really great to get out here, and it’s really great to see all of these volunteers coming and helping us and digging into the soil and playing into the dirt just to get some great plants; in so that we help support the pollinators, including monarch butterflies with milkweed,” said Pruessner.

For details on how to rent out a gardening plot for the summer or by season, click here.

