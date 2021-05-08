Advertisement

Last month's jobs report shows unemployment numbers rose for the first time in a year

According to the New York Times, economists predicted that the U.S. would add close to a million jobs in April - but the opposite happened.
By Kate Porter
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The April jobs report revealed that unemployment in the U.S. rose for the first time in a year.

According to the New York Times, economists predicted that the U.S. would add close to a million jobs in April - but the opposite happened.

Hiring across the country slowed in April - but the oil and gas industry has seen seven straight weeks of increased demand.

As a whole, employers in the U.S. added 266,000 jobs last month - that’s more than half a million less than in March.

But as people are beginning to travel more, the oil demand is increasing along with the job opportunities in the oil and gas industry.

White House Deputy Press Secretary says this month’s job report was disappointing, but the bigger picture shows positive employment trends.

“We think that while we had been hoping for a larger number today, we have still been on a much better trajectory than we were on at the end of last year during the previous administration. We’re averaging 500,000 jobs per month. We want to bring more of those jobs to West Texas,” said Andrew Bates.

Those West Texas jobs rely heavily on what’s going on in the oil fields.

And the West Texas Intermediate is predicting that global oil demand will grow by 6 million barrels this year.

Bates says that President Joe Biden’s plans to bring jobs back will benefit west Texans.

“I understand that especially as folks were traveling less and not moving around less, that did have a disproportionate impact on the oil and gas industry. But again, the proposals that the president has made front and center for his economic agenda we think will deliver real revitalization to the folks in West Texas,” said Bates.

Economists say that one disappointing job report does not exactly cause concern because the activity is picking back up across the country.

