Committee strategizes how to save the Ector County Library

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Tuesday, The Ector County Library advisory board took a tour of the building to see what hurdles they face.

Advisory chairman Randy Ham said repairs to the building have not been up to date since 1983, which will make repairs very costly.

“The most pressing repair at the moment is the plumbing,” said Ham.

The Ector County Library committee has to decide whether to repair or rebuild the facility after discovering its infrastructure.

“It still has a lot of the original fixtures; plumbing, electrical, and HVAC,” said Ham. “It was not purpose-built to be a library; it was a medical office.”

Ham said window and sewers repairs; it’s adding up.

“Just if we were to repair the plumbing at 1.5 million, we would still have to close the library for months because we have to jackhammer out all of the pipes and the pumps and the fixtures,” said Ham.

The committee’s goal is to research the best decision possible, but it will be a long time before any action is taken.

“We’re actually going through right now and contacting the libraries around West Texas and getting copies of their annual reports; we’re getting copies of their budgets. We’re getting copies of anything that they will share with us, so that we know how they are operating. We’re going to compare that to what we have here, and how do we get from point A to point B.”

The committee plans on holding future town hall meetings and online surveys for the community weigh-in.

