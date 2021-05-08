Advertisement

Army mom surprises kids at school for Mother’s Day

By Joshua Skinner
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - On a clear, crisp day in Andrews, Sgt. Kendra Hinds is at Clear Fork Elementary School to surprise her children.

After surprising her daughter Maliyah earlier Friday, she waits for her first-grader, Malachi, to enter the cafeteria.

It’s a special occasion because Hinds hasn’t been home to see her kids since being mobilized as an army medic to Ft. Hood in December. The distance between them tugs at her heart.

“They change and literally grow overnight,” Hinds said. “I feel like I’m missing so much.”

Her stay is short. She only has the weekend.

“Being away from your kids at any time is hard,” she said. “Not being able to here for sports and missing so much, it’s really difficult.”

Hinds plans to make the most of it. She’ll graduate with her associate’s degree in science from Midland College Friday, as well as watch her son participate in a mutton-busting competition on Saturday.

And that’s as far ahead as Hinds is thinking because to her, these are the moments that matter.

