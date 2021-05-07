Advertisement

Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin

FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J....
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J. Foster, right, tackle Kayvontay Dixon (16) during the first half of the Orange and White spring scrimmage college football game in Austin, Texas. Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near campus Thursday, May 6, Austin police said. Officers found the 20-year-old Ehlinger after responding to a call at 12:18 p.m. Police did not detail how they found him but said the death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death was immediately released.(Michael Thomas | AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, has been found dead near the Austin campus.

Police say officers responded to a call shortly after noon Thursday. Police did not detail how they found him, but said the death is not considered suspicious.

No cause of death was immediately released. The 20-year-old had not played the last two seasons.

Sam Ehlinger was drafted last week by the Indianapolis Colts.

Their father, Ross, died in 2013 while competing in a San Francisco triathlon at age 46.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

