Advertisement

Subaru of Midland Odessa donates to the Red Cross

By Shane Battis
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The Permian Basin’s Red Cross chapter got a generous gift. The Subaru Of Midland Odessa presented a check to the nonprofit for $2,500.

Donations to the Red Cross play a huge role in providing services to West Texans when they need it most. The executive for our chapter said the nonprofit does a lot of work to help families when they’re suddenly struck by disasters.

“We respond to disasters, we help services to armed forces,” American Red Cross Permian Basin Executive Director Tracy Austin said. “We teach people how to use CPR. We provide 40% of the blood in America. So, a world without the Red Cross would be a very inopportune world to live in.”

The Red Cross also said it could use a lot more volunteers. So if you’d like to help the nonprofit, you can find the Red Cross Permian Basin online and apply.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas family is praising how police handled things when someone called 911 on their kids...
Texas family praises how officers handled 911 call over kids playing with Nerf guns
Dannie Allison Bronner, 77.
Man charged with 10 counts of child pornography
Marcus Lee Torres, 39, and Henry Anthony Taylor, 52.
DPS offering rewards for sex offenders added to 10 Most Wanted List
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Kermit's Zaniel Florez
Inspiring Kermit athlete signs with University of Texas

Latest News

There’s dogs and cats all over West Texas in need of homes and you can be part of the solution.
Permian Basin Gives: Midland Humane Coalition could use your help to save West Texas animals
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police working crash along Wadley Avenue
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J....
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin
Golfers tee off at the Chamber Challenge golf tournament.
Odessa Chamber of Commerce holds Chamber Challenge golf tournament