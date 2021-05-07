Subaru of Midland Odessa donates to the Red Cross

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The Permian Basin’s Red Cross chapter got a generous gift. The Subaru Of Midland Odessa presented a check to the nonprofit for $2,500.

Donations to the Red Cross play a huge role in providing services to West Texans when they need it most. The executive for our chapter said the nonprofit does a lot of work to help families when they’re suddenly struck by disasters.

“We respond to disasters, we help services to armed forces,” American Red Cross Permian Basin Executive Director Tracy Austin said. “We teach people how to use CPR. We provide 40% of the blood in America. So, a world without the Red Cross would be a very inopportune world to live in.”

The Red Cross also said it could use a lot more volunteers. So if you’d like to help the nonprofit, you can find the Red Cross Permian Basin online and apply.

