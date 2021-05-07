Advertisement

Odessa Chamber of Commerce holds Chamber Challenge golf tournament

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It was a busy day on the links at Ratliff Ranch for the start of the 2021 Chamber Challenge golf tournament.

The two-day event is being put on by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

More than 200 golfers teed off on Thursday and Friday in a four-man scramble format

The Chamber says events like these are just one of the many benefits of joining their organization.

Due to the event’s popularity, this is the first year that the tournament has been held across two days rather than one.

You can find the Odessa Chamber of Commerce’s website here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas family is praising how police handled things when someone called 911 on their kids...
Texas family praises how officers handled 911 call over kids playing with Nerf guns
Dannie Allison Bronner, 77.
Man charged with 10 counts of child pornography
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Marcus Lee Torres, 39, and Henry Anthony Taylor, 52.
DPS offering rewards for sex offenders added to 10 Most Wanted List
Kermit's Zaniel Florez
Inspiring Kermit athlete signs with University of Texas

Latest News

FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J....
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin
WestStar Autoplex celebrates 20 years
WestStar Autoplex celebrates 20 years
Odessa Chamber of Commerce holds Chamber Challenge golf tournament
Odessa Chamber of Commerce holds Chamber Challenge golf tournament
WestStar Autoplex celebrates 20 years
WestStar Autoplex celebrates 20 years