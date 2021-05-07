Odessa Chamber of Commerce holds Chamber Challenge golf tournament

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It was a busy day on the links at Ratliff Ranch for the start of the 2021 Chamber Challenge golf tournament.

The two-day event is being put on by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

More than 200 golfers teed off on Thursday and Friday in a four-man scramble format

The Chamber says events like these are just one of the many benefits of joining their organization.

Due to the event’s popularity, this is the first year that the tournament has been held across two days rather than one.

You can find the Odessa Chamber of Commerce's website here.

