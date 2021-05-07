Advertisement

Midland police working crash along Wadley Avenue

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash is causing traffic problems in Midland on Friday afternoon.

According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Wadley Avenue between Godfrey and Midland. These lanes are blocked off as police investigate the crash.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

There is no word yet on what vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

