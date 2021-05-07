Midland ISD honors alum and Olympic hopeful Bryce Hoppel

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High School alum Bryce Hoppel was honored on Thursday with a sign at Doc Dodson Memorial Stadium, recognizing his accomplishments as a runner.

Hoppel won a state championship at Midland High, multiple national championships at Kansas, and is now a professional who will likely qualify for the Olympics next month.

Watch the video above to see the impressive sign, and hear from Hoppel.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.