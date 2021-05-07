Local athletes earn medals at UIL State Track & Field Meet

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Several West Texas athletes earned medals at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin on Thursday.

Donovan Ramirez from Odessa Compass Academy took 2nd place in the 3A triple jump.

Maci Irons from Monahans won two silver medals, taking 2nd in both the shot put and discus for 4A.

Kermit’s Bradley Peralta finished in 2nd place in the 400m for 3A.

Marco Rey from Presidio was 2nd in the 1600m and the 3200m.

Big Spring’s Kyler Seymore took 3rd in the 4A high jump.

