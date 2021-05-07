Advertisement

Local athletes earn medals at UIL State Track & Field Meet

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Several West Texas athletes earned medals at the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin on Thursday.

Donovan Ramirez from Odessa Compass Academy took 2nd place in the 3A triple jump.

Maci Irons from Monahans won two silver medals, taking 2nd in both the shot put and discus for 4A.

Kermit’s Bradley Peralta finished in 2nd place in the 400m for 3A.

Marco Rey from Presidio was 2nd in the 1600m and the 3200m.

Big Spring’s Kyler Seymore took 3rd in the 4A high jump.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19.
Arrest made in deadly Big Spring stabbing
DPS identifies man killed in rollover crash
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Marcus Lee Torres, 39, and Henry Anthony Taylor, 52.
DPS offering rewards for sex offenders added to 10 Most Wanted List
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

Permian opens playoffs with dominant win
Permian opens playoffs with dominant win
Permian opens playoffs with dominant win
Permian opens playoffs with dominant win
Midland ISD honors alum and Olympic hopeful Bryce Hoppel
Midland ISD honors alum and Olympic hopeful Bryce Hoppel
Midland ISD honors alum and Olympic hopeful Bryce Hoppel
Midland ISD honors alum and Olympic hopeful Bryce Hoppel