First-ever Permian Basin “superintendent summit” held in Midland

The Permian Basin Education Leadership Summit hosted educators from across Texas and New Mexico at the Bush Convention Center on Wednesday.
By Kate Porter
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: May. 5, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT
Ideas were shared among superintendents and administrators from school districts big and small at the convention center today.

A lot was discussed, but there was one clear objective to improve students’ experience and education.

Dr. Ramsey listed three ideas that she took away from the event that she believes would work at MISD.

She says one of those ideas is a mentoring program that partners students with adults and creates opportunities for one-on-one interaction.

Dr. Ramsey says that collaboration between school districts is essential because improving academics should be a global initiative.

“Today was the start of something really important. If we really do want to provide really strong academic outcomes for students, we actually have to intentionally work together, get input from our stakeholders, and then hold ourselves accountable. I think that’s a part of what happened today,” said Dr. Ramsey.

Dr. Ramsey says her most significant takeaway from the meeting is that ECISD and MISD share many of the same issues, and it would be more beneficial to work together than compete.

Wednesday’s summit was the first of its kind in this area, but several of the attendees say they hope it becomes an annual event.

