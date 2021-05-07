Fiesta West Texas offers return to normalcy for Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s been a long year for James Earhart and his sea lions.

Earhart has trained the animals for ten years, and his traveling sea lion show works around 20-25 events per year.

In 2020, he did less than five.

Out of work, Earhart had to find another job.

“I have five semi-trucks, all used for sea lions, and put them to work hauling loads,” Earhart said.

But now, the waves of fortune have changed. Earhart is one of numerous vendors and businesses taking part in the 25th edition of Fiesta West Texas, which will be the largest outdoor event in the Permian Basin since Texas reopened in March.

“Honestly, I was hoping we could pull off number 25.,” event organizer Richard Esparza said. “We were all excited about it last year, and it’s been a long journey to get it back on.”

The carnival will feature music, mega-food, pig races, and Jimmy Earhart and his fetching sea lions.

“I love it,” Earhart said. “I wouldn’t change it for the world.

If his previous shows this year are any indication, it should be a busy weekend.

“The people have come out in droves,” he said. “Every show we’ve done has been absolutely amazing.”

The show carnival runs Friday through Sunday. If you’d like to learn more about what’s available at Fiesta West Texas, you can visit their Facebook page.

