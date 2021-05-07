Community leaders address the “State of Midland”

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday was the first-ever State of Midland address, and panelists represented all aspects of Midland.

Topics ranged from what Midlanders have dealt with over the past year and what they can expect in the future.

Since last May, Midland has been through a lot - from navigating COVID-19 to a migrant holding facility opening and much more.

Leaders from the school district, the county, and the city came together to the state of Midland - an event put on by the chamber of commerce.

Each panelist had a unique perspective to bring to the state of midland address, but the focus remained on how Midland can improve.

After a challenging year, sights are set on the future - but Judge Terry Johnson took time to reflect on how Midlanders took care of each other.

“I think we do what we do as a community. We come together, as you see in this room today. As I’ve seen in many other settings in the last two years, we come together, and as others have said, we just take care of our own. We dig in our heels, and we take care of Midland, and we take care of each other in this room and our families,” said Judge Johnson.

Mayor Patrick Payton says he recognizes that the economy of Midland follows oilfield activity.

Still, he believes that it’s time for the city to move forward - even if the oil industry declines again.

He challenged the younger generation of Midlanders to step up and get involved with the community and help the city move forward.

“Yesterday, I met with four entrepreneurs who are in our community, and they are about 32 years old - which by the way, is pretty much the largest age demographic in our community right now. I’m so excited about that future generation asking us questions about making Midland a great place. They’re actually not figuring out how fast they can get out of here,” said Mayor Payton.

Mayor Payton also talked about how improvements to Midland’s roads, infrastructure, and the downtown area will require some taxes.

He says improving the quality of life in Midland will require higher taxes, but it’s a priority for him and other community leaders.

Aside from the panelists, the event also featured a networking luncheon for both in-person and online attendees.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.