Buckner Child and Family Services open “campus home” in Midland to temporarily house foster kids

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin seriously lacks in the number of foster homes versus the number of kids in need.

But one nonprofit is partnering up with the Texas Department of Family Services to find a temporary solution.

According to a press release from Buckner, more than 186 kids in Texas are sleeping on the floors of cps office while they wait for a foster home.

Buckner is now opening “campus homes” across Texas, including one right here in Midland so that children can be cared for in a home-like setting.

Two weeks ago, the Buckner location in Midland got a call about using its upstairs apartment to house foster kids.

Executive director Patricia Acosta says it was nearly impossible to walk through the apartment because it was being used for storage.

With help from community partners and long hours of work, the apartment is now ready to welcome four children and two CPS workers anytime.

“Buckner was chosen just because we felt like we had space. We wanted to step in and help out. We were using that as storage, so thankfully, we had local community partners,” said Acosta.

The campus home in Midland is one of six Buckner locations that is being used to temporarily house kids until a foster home becomes available - or they are reunited with family.

Acosta says Buckner is trying to raise awareness about the lack of foster families and inspire others to find solutions.

“That apartment allows them to stay here locally. They still have parent visits and still, maybe stay close to siblings. But eventually, they need to be in a home where they’re not being watched by cps workers, and those workers aren’t having to come in every four hours and change for child watch,” said Acosta.

Between Midland and Odessa, there are only 74 foster homes and over 300 kids who need to be placed with a foster family.

The campus home in Midland has passed all inspections, and Acosta says she expects children to arrive sometime soon.

