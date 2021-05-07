Advertisement

Benefactor surprises Odessa College nursing students

The certified nurse aid students got a surprise visit from “Ms. Vicky,” the President and Founder of supplemental learning company
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Certified nurse aid students enrolled in the Odessa College Extension Center in Monhans got quite the surprise!

It was a surprise visit from the President and Founder of a supplemental learning materials company who donated her supplies to these students.

The students were overjoyed to see and meet Ms. Vicky -- as she’s called -- of the company FACETS.

Ms. Vicky traveled all the way from Arizona.

This all started when one of these CNS students reached out to Ms. Vicky to share how much they appreciated her.

Check out the heartwarming video.

