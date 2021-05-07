Advertisement

Army to allow ponytails, braids for female soldiers

Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of...
Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of their back in all uniforms.(Source: Army)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Army has changed its grooming policy so that female soldiers are now allowed to wear ponytails while in uniform.

A review of the Army’s grooming policy was ordered last year by then-acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to address race and inequality in the military.

Under the updated policy, female soldiers may wear braids and ponytails down the center of their back in all uniforms.

The length cannot go past the bottom of the shoulder blades, and it can’t “hinder a soldier’s performance or present a safety risk” during tactical or physical training.

The Army G1 uniform policy branch sergeant major said the new modification is more practical and will help alleviate hair loss and damage to the scalp.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas family is praising how police handled things when someone called 911 on their kids...
Texas family praises how officers handled 911 call over kids playing with Nerf guns
Dannie Allison Bronner, 77.
Man charged with 10 counts of child pornography
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Marcus Lee Torres, 39, and Henry Anthony Taylor, 52.
DPS offering rewards for sex offenders added to 10 Most Wanted List
Kermit's Zaniel Florez
Inspiring Kermit athlete signs with University of Texas

Latest News

FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the Statue of Liberty is visible behind refrigerator...
NYC still storing COVID-19 victims in refrigerated trucks
This latest round of aid for renters was included in the $1.9 trillion relief package President...
White House allocates $21.6 billion in rental assistance
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas defenders Jake Ehlinger, left, and B.J....
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin
Golfers tee off at the Chamber Challenge golf tournament.
Odessa Chamber of Commerce holds Chamber Challenge golf tournament
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
In surprise, Atlanta Mayor Bottoms won’t seek a second term