Rep. Tom Craddick calls Point of Order to kill Landgraf’s bill on nuclear waste storage

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - A bill that looked to ban the storage of high-level nuclear waste in Andrews County while reducing fees for Waste Control Specialist will not be moving forward.

State Representative Tom Craddick says that House Bill 2962, which was filed by Rep. Brooks Landgraf, was killed after he called a Point of Order.

“Today, in the interest of the Permian Basin and House District 82, I called a Point of Order on House Bill 2692 by Representative Brooks Landgraf”, said Speaker Craddick (R-Midland). “The Point of Order was well taken and sustained by the Speaker of the House. This legislation would have not added the protections needed to prevent a high level radioactive waste ban in Texas.”

Craddick says he spoke with Landgraf, who said that he would not be pursuing the legislation any further.

Last week the Texas GOP released a Tweet about the bill last Thursday, calling it a ‘BAD BILL.’

BAD BILL! HB 2692 by Brooks Landgraf removes safety guidelines to dump nuclear waste in TX. Dumped waste NO LONGER has to be buried in canisters but may be spread freely. This is terrible 4 ALL communities. Call @BrooksLandgraf @ (512) 463-0546 & tell him HB 2692 stinks #txlege — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) April 29, 2021

