Permian’s Tim Thomas leaving for Fort Worth coaching job
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian boys basketball head coach Tim Thomas is leaving to coach at Fort Worth Southwest, according to a Facebook post from the metroplex school on Monday.
Thomas led the Panthers to six consecutive playoff appearances, including three District 2-6A titles, and back-to-back trips to the Region I-6A Tournament in 2018 and 2019.
Ector County ISD could not provide any more information at this time.
