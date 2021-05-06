Permian’s Tim Thomas leaving for Fort Worth coaching job

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Permian boys basketball head coach Tim Thomas is leaving to coach at Fort Worth Southwest, according to a Facebook post from the metroplex school on Monday.

Thomas led the Panthers to six consecutive playoff appearances, including three District 2-6A titles, and back-to-back trips to the Region I-6A Tournament in 2018 and 2019.

Ector County ISD could not provide any more information at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.