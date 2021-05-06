Advertisement

Permian Basin Gives: Permian Basin Dream Center provides home for at-risk women and teens

The Center houses young women ages 17-24 who are homeless, at risk for homelessness, or have aged out of the foster care system.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
May. 6, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - the Permian Basin Dream Center is a home where dreams can flourish.

These women are susceptible to sex trafficking and other dangers. More than 60% of these women will end up in various sex industries, 20% will become homeless, and more than 50% will be unemployed, according to the National Youth in Transition database in Texas.

In a safe and stable home, the Dream Center is changing these statistics, and now hope to expand their services even further to at-risk young men.

The Permian Basin Dream Center: soon to be helping all of our at-risk youth dream again.

To donate, tune into the Permian Basin Gives Telethon on Tuesday, May 18th.

