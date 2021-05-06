Advertisement

Permian Basin Gives: Odessa Links connects West Texans in need to resources

Odessa Links connects people in need to resources
By Jay Hendricks
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Whether it is making sure the homeless have a place to stay in one of the many shelters in Midland and Odessa, or addressing homeless students in ECISD, Odessa Links is there to help.

Erica Thomas has worked for Odessa Links for over 12 years,

Thomas says COVID-19 and the recent cold snap sent more people to them seeking help than ever.

She says the community has always been a huge boost for them through donations and support.

Through the Permian Basin Gives Telethon, they hope you will continue to give, to help them continue to serve Midland and Odessa.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19.
Arrest made in deadly Big Spring stabbing
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies Seminole man killed in crash
Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election

Latest News

Kermit's Zaniel Florez
Inspiring Kermit athlete signs with University of Texas
Odessa Links connects people in need to resources
Odessa Links Permian Basin Gives Story
Four Grandfalls-Royalty ISD students came away with awards following the SkillsUSA Texas State...
Grandfalls-Royalty students win three state championships in SkillsUSA Texas State Competition
Grandfalls-Royalty students win three state championships in SkillsUSA Competition
Grandfalls-Royalty students win three state championships in SkillsUSA Competition