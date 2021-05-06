Permian Basin Gives: Odessa Links connects West Texans in need to resources

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Whether it is making sure the homeless have a place to stay in one of the many shelters in Midland and Odessa, or addressing homeless students in ECISD, Odessa Links is there to help.

Erica Thomas has worked for Odessa Links for over 12 years,

Thomas says COVID-19 and the recent cold snap sent more people to them seeking help than ever.

She says the community has always been a huge boost for them through donations and support.

Through the Permian Basin Gives Telethon, they hope you will continue to give, to help them continue to serve Midland and Odessa.

