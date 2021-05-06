Advertisement

Midland college nursing students graduate from associates program

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of National Nurses Week, Midland College held a pinning ceremony Wednesday evening to add 16 new graduate nurses to the front lines.

Of the 16 graduating associate degree nursing students, Katrina Walker was one of three students presented with an award for maintaining the highest G.P.A. in the class.

Walker and the other nursing graduates will now be able to take the registered nursing exam.

Nursing graduate Katrina Walker, who has already accepted an employment offer, said this was one of the most rewarding things she’s ever accomplished.

“At the end of this, when I did graduate, I was going to be moving back to that area, the San Antonio area. Being reunited with my best friends and my family and getting to spend a lot more time with them and working in a level one trauma center was my goal,” said Walker. “That’s what I wanted to do, so I will be working at the University Health System I.C.U.”

Walker is set to take her nursing exam at the end of May and will start her new position in June.

Midland College also will be holding its spring graduate ceremony open to the public Friday at 8 P.M.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19.
Arrest made in deadly Big Spring stabbing
DPS identifies man killed in rollover crash
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Marcus Lee Torres, 39, and Henry Anthony Taylor, 52.
DPS offering rewards for sex offenders added to 10 Most Wanted List
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon

Latest News

Permian Basin Gives: Permian Basin Dream Center
Permian Basin Gives: Permian Basin Dream Center provides home for at-risk women and teens
Permian Basin Gives: Permian Basin Dream Center
Permian Basin Gives: Permian Basin Dream Center
Edwin Munoz-Campos, Nevaeh Galvan, Alecia Rangel & Zemira Recio.
Andrews senior wins two UIL academic state titles
Rep. Tom Craddick calls Point of Order to kill Landgraf’s bill on nuclear waste storage