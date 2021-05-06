Midland college nursing students graduate from associates program

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of National Nurses Week, Midland College held a pinning ceremony Wednesday evening to add 16 new graduate nurses to the front lines.

Of the 16 graduating associate degree nursing students, Katrina Walker was one of three students presented with an award for maintaining the highest G.P.A. in the class.

Walker and the other nursing graduates will now be able to take the registered nursing exam.

Nursing graduate Katrina Walker, who has already accepted an employment offer, said this was one of the most rewarding things she’s ever accomplished.

“At the end of this, when I did graduate, I was going to be moving back to that area, the San Antonio area. Being reunited with my best friends and my family and getting to spend a lot more time with them and working in a level one trauma center was my goal,” said Walker. “That’s what I wanted to do, so I will be working at the University Health System I.C.U.”

Walker is set to take her nursing exam at the end of May and will start her new position in June.

Midland College also will be holding its spring graduate ceremony open to the public Friday at 8 P.M.

