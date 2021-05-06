Man charged with 10 counts of child pornography

ODESSA AMERICAN - A Texas Department of Public Safety probable cause affidavit detailed that a 77-year-old was arrested for possession of 270 images of child pornography and 16 images of bestiality.

Dannie Allison Bronner was charged with 10 counts of possession or promotion of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

On Nov. 15, 2019, DPS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agent Zackary Epperson executed a search warrant on Bronner’s residence located in the 5500 block of Dakota Avenue, the affidavit stated. The search warrant was for the seizure of items related to possession of promotion of child pornography. Numerous electronic storage devices were seized to be forensically searched.

On March 19, DPS CID Special Agent Alan Gumm reportedly completed the forensic search of Bronner’s devices. In total, Special Agent Gumm identified 270 images that met the definition of child pornography and 16 images that met the definition of bestiality. Special Agent Gumm also discovered search terms that are utilized to search for child pornography.

On April 30, Special Agent Michael Harless reviewed Special Agent Gumm’s forensic report and singled out 10 images that met the definition of child pornography of the 270 images, the affidavit stated.

While being interviewed by CID Special Agent Anthony Bennett on Nov. 15, 2019, Bronner reportedly admitted to searching for and downloading images of child pornography. Bronner stated he did receive sexual gratification from the images of child pornography.

Bronner was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on the 10 counts of possession or promotion of child pornography on May 4, jail records show. He has 10 bonds totaling $75,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday morning.