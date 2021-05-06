Andrews senior wins two UIL academic state titles

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - A senior at Andrews High School came away with two UIL state titles this year.

Nevaeh Galvan earned a perfect score of 420 on the Accounting Test and scored 345 out of 350 on the Computer Applications test. According to Andrews ISD, these were the highest scores in 4A and in the entire state among all classifications in both competitions.

Galvan is now one of four Andrews High School students to be a State Academic Champion since 1983 and the first-ever champion in both Accounting and Computer Applications for her school.

AHS sophomore Zemira Recio placed second in UIL Headling Writing and earned a silver medal. She is the highest placing AHS student in a journalism event since 1983 and became the fourth Andrews student to place in the Top 6 in any Journalism contest since that year.

AHS junior Alecia Rangel placed sixth at the UIL Headline Writing contest. She is the fifth Andrews student to place in the Top 6 of a Journalism contest since 1983.

AHS senior Edwin Munoz-Campos finished in the top 20 in Computer Science and the top 15 in Number Sense.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.