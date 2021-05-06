Advertisement

Andrews senior wins two UIL academic state titles

Edwin Munoz-Campos, Nevaeh Galvan, Alecia Rangel & Zemira Recio.
Edwin Munoz-Campos, Nevaeh Galvan, Alecia Rangel & Zemira Recio.(Andrews ISD)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - A senior at Andrews High School came away with two UIL state titles this year.

Nevaeh Galvan earned a perfect score of 420 on the Accounting Test and scored 345 out of 350 on the Computer Applications test. According to Andrews ISD, these were the highest scores in 4A and in the entire state among all classifications in both competitions.

Galvan is now one of four Andrews High School students to be a State Academic Champion since 1983 and the first-ever champion in both Accounting and Computer Applications for her school.

AHS sophomore Zemira Recio placed second in UIL Headling Writing and earned a silver medal. She is the highest placing AHS student in a journalism event since 1983 and became the fourth Andrews student to place in the Top 6 in any Journalism contest since that year.

AHS junior Alecia Rangel placed sixth at the UIL Headline Writing contest. She is the fifth Andrews student to place in the Top 6 of a Journalism contest since 1983.

AHS senior Edwin Munoz-Campos finished in the top 20 in Computer Science and the top 15 in Number Sense.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Anthony Melendez, 19.
Arrest made in deadly Big Spring stabbing
DPS identifies man killed in rollover crash
DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Marcus Lee Torres, 39, and Henry Anthony Taylor, 52.
DPS offering rewards for sex offenders added to 10 Most Wanted List

Latest News

Rep. Tom Craddick calls Point of Order to kill Landgraf’s bill on nuclear waste storage
Odessa comedian Andrew Capen recounts his eight months inside hospitals as he fought his way...
Learning to Laugh Again: A Story of Survival
Rope Youth Organization to feed kids free meals this summer with food truck
Rope Youth Organization to feed kids free meals this summer with food truck
Dannie Allison Bronner, 77.
Man charged with 10 counts of child pornography