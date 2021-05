WINK, Texas (KOSA) - Wink High School added a softball team this year. The upstart program wasted no time getting its first playoff win, beating Eldorado 11-3 in the bi-district round last week.

The Lady Kats will now play Stamford in the second round.

Watch the video above to hear from Wink pitcher Hannah Clark.

