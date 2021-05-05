Advertisement

Rope Youth organization to feed kids free meals this summer with new food truck

This summer the organization is taking its food truck to neighborhoods five days a week to bring free meals to children.
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Rope Youth organization is taking its business out on the road this summer to help hungry children in need.

The organization has been feeding school children through its Food First Program for years after the non-profit leaders pin-pointed food insecurity in the community.



Executive Director, Karl Boroki said it’s also partnering with other organizations to help serve the kids in the community.

“It’s eight weeks of summer, so we are using churches, civic groups and we have two local restaurants that are actually going to take a week and go out and go feed kids, so just imagine the kind of you know good stuff they’re going to get with local restaurants behind it.”

To help the Rope Youth organization this summer, the non-profit is holding several informational meetings starting Thursday.

Click the link here for times and dates.

