Permian Basin Gives: Midland Volunteer Fire Department burning to hire more volunteers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

When disaster strikes. Who answers the call?

These guys.

The crew at the Midland County Northeast Volunteer Fire Department give their time fighting fires all over the county.

They come in handy because their trucks carry 3,000 gallons of water, more than any City of Midland fire truck.

“You can’t fight a fire without water and that’s our main goal is to be the water supply and we are that for Midland County,” Chief Jimmy Evans said.

The only thing they are on short supply of is donations and people.

The department has 10 active volunteers, but they need more so the crew doesn’t get burnt out.

Assistant Fire Chief Zack Czelada said joining is worth it.

“It’s definitely very fulfilling,” he said.

Quick action from the department and then donations to fund the equipment needed can make the difference between a small fire and a destroyed home.

But putting out the flames is only half the battle.

Many times, these volunteers are some of the first faces to be there for the people who just lost everything.

“It’s visiting with the homeowner, kind of comforting them and making sure that they’re set going forward and they have the tools that they need to kind of move on with life and rebuild afterward,” Czelada said.

