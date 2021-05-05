ORMC nurses and Scenic Mountain nurse recognized by the Permian Basin Great 25 Nurses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Four of Odessa Regional Medical Center’s nurses and one Scenic Mountain nurse have been recognized by the Permian Basin Great 25 Nurses. The local nonprofit organization recognizes outstanding nurses in the Permian Basin.

Nominations were submitted online and reviewed by the Permian Basin Great 25 nurses Board of Directors and a community panel of non-clinical individuals. Nurses were acknowledged not only their work in the profession, but also for their exceptional achievements and work within their communities.

Sue Ellen Faulkner has been a nurse for 40 years, and 34 of those years have been spent at ORMC.

She enjoys helping patients with arrangements for continued care after discharge which could be anything from skilled nursing facilities, inpatient rehab, long term acute care, hospice, home health, and any needed equipment or treatment at home.

“It is an honor to be recognized for a job you love,” Faulkner said.

Lindsey Glasscock has been a nurse for 15 years, 12 of which have been spent with ORMC. She currently specializes in employee health, and loves the opportunity to interact and form relationships with ORMC employees.

“I am extremely honored to have received this award. It is clearly one of the most significant events of my professional career. I appreciate the support of my ORMC family over the years,” Glasscock said.

Michaela Moore has been a nurse with ORMC for 27 years, and works in the labor and delivery department. She loves helping families bring in new, precious additions.

“Receiving this award is very exciting to me because it shows that all the hard work, loyalty, and enthusiasm I put into my job doesn’t go unnoticed and I appreciate it,” Moore said.

Stephanie Potter will have been a nurse for 33 years this next month, and almost 26 of those have been at ORMC. She currently works in the Maternal Child area that is in the newborn nursery and provides lactation consultation.

Potter enjoys helping mothers get close with their newborns and helping first-time mothers feel confident in their new role.

“I was very surprised to be nominated for this award and to actually be chosen. It is a huge honor to be selected as one of the 25 from this area. I am blessed to be counted among the members of this elite group. I prefer to be in the background and I am humbled that my supervisor picked me to be nominated for this honor,” Potter said.

Samantha Rodriguez has been a nurse for nine years and was instrumental in setting up and running the Community Vaccine Clinics in Big Spring.

She enjoys doing her part to keep her community and staff safe.

“Most people work hard every day, and with the COVID environment probably even more so, with little if any recognition or thanks for their effort. This award tells me that I’m doing a good job and provides encouragement to continue doing the best that I can do,” Rodriguez said.

Congratulations to all of these honorees!

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.