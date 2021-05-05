Odessa hospitals concerned as demand for vaccine fades

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa hospitals have plenty of vaccines in storage, but not enough residents who want to take them.

In a press conference, Medical Center Hospital’s CEO said demand for vaccines has taken a nosedive.

Clinics have gone from injecting hundreds of people every day to only a few hundred every week.

Odessa Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer said he’s worried Odessans are getting too relaxed now that the virus is under better control

“The community starts to see oh this pandemic may be starting to go away,” Dr. Rohith Saravanan said. “‘Oh, so maybe I don’t need to do this anymore. Why am I going through this process? Why am I putting myself through this?’ Well, that’s not the answer. The answer is we got here because we were able to do the right thing.”

He said the right thing is to get vaccinated no matter who you are. If not, hospitals may have to start sending doses back to the state so other Texans who do want the shots can get them.

