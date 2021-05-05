Odessa Compass sending first track & field athlete to state meet

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Compass Academy will be represented at the UIL State Track & Field Meet for the first time. Triple jumper Donovan Ramirez won the Region 1 Championship to qualify for state.

Ramirez will jump for the state championship on Thursday afternoon in Austin.

Watch the video above to hear from Ramirez and Coach Aaron Hardwick.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.