Odessa Compass sending first track & field athlete to state meet

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Compass Academy will be represented at the UIL State Track & Field Meet for the first time. Triple jumper Donovan Ramirez won the Region 1 Championship to qualify for state.

Ramirez will jump for the state championship on Thursday afternoon in Austin.

Watch the video above to hear from Ramirez and Coach Aaron Hardwick.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

