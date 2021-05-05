Odessa church leaders bless ORMC NICU

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa pastors said a prayer for the NICU at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Leaders from First Connection Christian Church and Odessa Episcopal Community blessed the unit as it prepares to reopen.

The NICU hasn’t been used to care for babies for some time now.

The floor had been used for coronavirus patients during the darkest period of the pandemic, but this ceremony is meant to cleanse the space so it can welcome in new life.

“Everybody worked so hard for our community and it was just really nice to bring some peace and closure to that for everyone,” Deborah Chester, the ORMC Director of the Community Health Center, said.

Staff members said the blessing was a much needed and emotionally fulfilling experience for all of them.

