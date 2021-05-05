Grandfalls-Royalty students win three state championships in SkillsUSA Texas State Competition

GRANDFALLS, Texas (KOSA) - Grandfalls-Royalty ISD saw success at the state level where three students are state champions and one took silver in the SkillsUSA Texas State Competition.

The following comes from Grandfalls-Royalty ISD:

In the recent SkillsUSA Texas State Competition, Grandfalls/Royalty came away with three state championships and a silver medalist. Kaden Smith won his State Championship title in the Employment Application Process event. He advances to the SkillsUSA National Competition to be held virtually in June. Smith also qualified for State in Applied Engineering.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Kaden filled in and competed on the Quiz Bowl Team that made it to the finals round during the State Competition. He has qualified for the State contest 3 years in a row. His 8th grade year he won the silver medal at the State Competition in Job Skills Demonstration, and qualified for the State Competition as a Freshman in the same event he won this year but due to Covid the 2020 State Championship was canceled. He is a sophomore this year, and so many great things are expected from this young man.

Senior Sydney Chesser came away with the silver medal in Early Childhood Education and is the alternate to National contest. This is Sydney’s first year to compete. She also qualified in another event at state this year. Sydney also joined the Quiz bowl team that competed in the finals at state. Assisting Sydney in her contest were PreK student Spencer Morris and Kindergarten students Evelyn Parker, Cody Mullins and Alazia Morales.

Eighth grade students Lacey Hardman and Samantha Dansby both won State Championships. Lacey qualified for state in Action Skills and Construction Tool Identification. She won the State Championship in Action Skills where she did a veterinarian assistant demonstration. Samantha qualified in Jobs Skills Open and Construction Tools Identification. She won the State Championship in Construction Tools Identification.

The future looks bright for the Grandfalls/Royalty SkillsUSA program. When one of the smallest schools in the state competes with the largest schools in the state no one really gives them much of a chance. The Grandfalls students are an exception to the rule. All the individuals and teams that competed did very well this year and only three students graduated this year leaving a promising group of students still competing in the program.

