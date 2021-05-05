DPS offering rewards for sex offenders added to 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering cash rewards for information leading to the arrests of two fugitives who have now been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

DPS is offering cash rewards of up to $3,000 each for information leading to the captures of Marcus Lee Torres, 39, and Henry Anthony Taylor, 52.

According to DPS, Torres has been wanted since January 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Amarillo. Torress was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 1998 after he was convicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault for sexually assaulting two young boys, ages 7 and 9.

Torres is 5′7 and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, face, neck, left shoulder, back, chest, abdomen, arms, hands and legs.

Taylor has been wanted since April 2020 when he absconded from his last known address in San Antonio. Taylor was convicted of rape in Indiana back in 1993 following an incident involving a 17-year-old girl. He was also convicted of two counts of sexual assault in 2021 after authorities say he assaulted a 54-year-old woman.

Taylor is 5′11 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and upper right arm, and scars on his right forearm, right knee and left leg.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.