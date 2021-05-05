DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man was killed in a crash in Ector County on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Jarone R. Jackson, 41.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on FM 1936 west of Odessa at 1:54 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Nissan Altima and a Ford Edge.

The driver of the Altima, identified as Jackson, was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Edge was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both the Edge and Altima were traveling north on FM 1936. According to DPS, the Altima tried to pass the Edge and crashed into it.

The crash caused the Altima to leave the roadway and roll.

DPS says that Jackson was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

