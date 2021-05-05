Big Spring Police investigating alleged homicide

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at a gas station, according to KBEST Media.

KBEST learned from police that a man was found dead at the Shell gas station at Highway 87 and F.M. Tuesday. According to KBEST, foul play is suspected and police believe the alleged homicide happened on site.

