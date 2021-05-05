Advertisement

Big Spring Police investigating alleged homicide

According to KBEST Media
Shell Gas Station in Big Spring
Shell Gas Station in Big Spring(KBEST Media)
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at a gas station, according to KBEST Media.

KBEST learned from police that a man was found dead at the Shell gas station at Highway 87 and F.M. Tuesday. According to KBEST, foul play is suspected and police believe the alleged homicide happened on site.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

