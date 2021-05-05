Alpine man charged in January 6 Capitol riots appears in court for first time

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - An Alpine man who was arrested last month in connection to the January 6th Capitol riots made his first appearance, virtually, before a magistrate judge Wednesday afternoon.

Sean Watson made his initial appearance in a D.C. court along with several other defendants across the country who are facing charges due to the violence at the Capitol.

He was arrested on April 28th and was released from jail on April 30th . The judge decided he could stay out of jail, with some conditions. Those conditions include not vising Washington D.C., no international travel without approval, and must report to the court’s pretrial services. The government didn’t oppose his release.

The court also set a date for a status conference in early July.

Watson is charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Watson’s Alpine home was raided back in February as a part of an F.B.I . search warrant. According to court documents, a witness told the F.B.I. that Watson had shown cellphone videos of him inside the Capitol Building to others at his place of work. Watson also said he was arrested in Washington on January 5, prior to the riots because he crossed police lines during a protest. The FBI later confirmed that arrest, according to the documents.

