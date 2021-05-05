#18 Odessa College splits series with #4 Howard College
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - #18 Odessa College softball split its four-game series with #4 Howard College on Monday and Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Wranglers rode a monster 3rd inning to an 11-2 win. Howard College responded in Game 2 with a 10-2 win, to give each team two wins in this week’s series.
Watch the video above to see highlights from Game 1 on Tuesday.
